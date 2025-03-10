Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 98.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738,899 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Centene were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Centene by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 388,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,523,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 583,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,336,000 after buying an additional 108,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 29,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 17,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Centene news, Director Thomas Greco acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $1,015,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,712.75. This trade represents a 736.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director H James Dallas acquired 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.01 per share, with a total value of $99,903.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,903.93. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 23,693 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,954. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centene from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Centene from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised Centene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.92.

Centene Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CNC opened at $60.03 on Monday. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $55.03 and a 52-week high of $80.59. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.78 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

