Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 655 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $268.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.68 billion, a PE ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $198.94 and a 12 month high of $272.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.27.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

