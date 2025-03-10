Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Free Report) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GMF. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. K2 Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $433,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GMF opened at $118.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.66. The firm has a market cap of $360.17 million, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.56. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $130.43.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

