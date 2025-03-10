Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Reduces Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $7,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,188,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,386,000 after purchasing an additional 549,569 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 737,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,263,000 after purchasing an additional 300,873 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,286,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,003,000 after acquiring an additional 300,050 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in CF Industries by 2,848.4% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 290,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,776,000 after acquiring an additional 280,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,792,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,202,000 after acquiring an additional 225,109 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $77.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.48. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.13 and a fifty-two week high of $98.25.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. CF Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

CF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on CF Industries from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on CF Industries from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on CF Industries from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.15.

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $844,455.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,745. This trade represents a 35.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,878,656. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,889 shares of company stock worth $1,130,955. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

