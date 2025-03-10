Bank of America Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Stock Price

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $18.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Paysafe from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Paysafe from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Paysafe Trading Up 1.9 %

PSFE opened at $15.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.73 million, a PE ratio of -42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.87. Paysafe has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $26.25.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $420.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.40 million. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paysafe will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Topline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paysafe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,481,000. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Paysafe in the fourth quarter valued at $8,489,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe during the 3rd quarter worth $5,450,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Paysafe during the 4th quarter worth about $1,944,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Paysafe in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,792,000. 54.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

