Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 83.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Banner were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Banner by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Banner by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Banner by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banner by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $63.92 on Monday. Banner Co. has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $78.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.56.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Banner had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 20.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BANR. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Banner from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Banner from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

