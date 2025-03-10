Beam Therapeutics’ (BEAM) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,RTT News reports. They presently have a $57.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 132.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

Beam Therapeutics stock traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.49. 4,568,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,202. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.01 and its 200-day moving average is $26.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.91.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.16. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue was down 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $802,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 908,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,306,628.25. The trade was a 3.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $30,627.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,250.24. This trade represents a 1.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 901.2% in the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 208,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 187,455 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,997,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,851,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 127,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 69,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

