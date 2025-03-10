Bell Investment Advisors Inc Cuts Holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF makes up 1.4% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF were worth $7,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOR. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 304,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 32,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000.

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $58.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.64. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $53.25 and a 1 year high of $59.77.

About iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

