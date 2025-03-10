Bell Investment Advisors Inc Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVLU. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,597,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,877,000 after acquiring an additional 71,420 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,776,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,528,000 after acquiring an additional 400,792 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 839,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,784,000 after acquiring an additional 37,469 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 803,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,792,000 after acquiring an additional 38,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,421 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA IVLU opened at $31.15 on Monday. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $25.97 and a twelve month high of $31.15. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day moving average is $28.41.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

