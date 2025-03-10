bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives $44.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUEGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLUE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, November 15th. Baird R W lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the third quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in bluebird bio by 48.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 237,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 77,293 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in bluebird bio by 273.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 252,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 184,605 shares in the last quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in bluebird bio by 2,270.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 371,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 355,562 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $4.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average is $8.58. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $33.20.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

