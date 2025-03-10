Bluzelle Trading Up 36.4% This Week (BLZ)

Bluzelle (BLZ) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. During the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded 36.4% higher against the dollar. One Bluzelle token can currently be purchased for $0.0444 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bluzelle has a market cap of $20.60 million and $21.61 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bluzelle Token Profile

Bluzelle’s genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,583,539 tokens. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is https://reddit.com/r/bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @bluzellehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle (BLZ) is a cryptocurrency token on the Ethereum platform, used within the Bluzelle network, a decentralized data network for dApps. It provides secure, tamper-proof, and scalable data management using blockchain principles. The BLZ token is used to pay for network services and incentivize participation. Bluzelle was founded by Neeraj Murarka and Pavel Bains.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

