BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Buys 5,238 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 162.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $779,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 109,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 34,150 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA opened at $24.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

