BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Buys 89 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $176.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $125.78 and a 52-week high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 30.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

