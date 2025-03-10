Calix (NYSE:CALX) Stock Price Down 10% – Here’s What Happened

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 10% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.88 and last traded at $28.72. 167,111 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 674,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CALX has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Calix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Get Calix alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CALX

Calix Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.37 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.53.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.31). Calix had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Calix

In other news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $953,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,164,188 shares in the company, valued at $82,563,772.20. This trade represents a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calix

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calix by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,977,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $278,185,000 after purchasing an additional 412,982 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Calix by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,031,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,828,000 after buying an additional 889,102 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Calix by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,832,407 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $63,897,000 after buying an additional 74,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,373,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,885,000 after acquiring an additional 45,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Calix by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.