Concordium Price Reaches $0.0035 on Major Exchanges (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Concordium has a market capitalization of $40.25 million and $411,979.68 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Concordium coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Concordium has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Concordium Profile

Concordium launched on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 13,810,528,621 coins and its circulating supply is 11,374,626,891 coins. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/@concordium. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com.

Buying and Selling Concordium

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a regulatory-compliant, decentralized blockchain designed for business applications, offering privacy and ID verification features. The CCD token is used for transaction fees, staking, and rewards in the ecosystem. Developed by a team led by Lars Christensen, Concordium aims to meet the needs of businesses in a regulatory environment while leveraging blockchain technology.”

