Contrasting Chineseinvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX) & Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) and Chineseinvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gaotu Techedu and Chineseinvestors.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaotu Techedu 1 0 0 0 1.00 Chineseinvestors.com 0 0 0 0 0.00

Gaotu Techedu currently has a consensus price target of $5.81, suggesting a potential upside of 61.17%. Given Gaotu Techedu’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gaotu Techedu is more favorable than Chineseinvestors.com.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaotu Techedu $4.55 billion 0.21 -$1.03 million ($0.57) -6.32 Chineseinvestors.com N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Gaotu Techedu and Chineseinvestors.com”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Chineseinvestors.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gaotu Techedu.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.4% of Gaotu Techedu shares are held by institutional investors. 44.9% of Gaotu Techedu shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gaotu Techedu and Chineseinvestors.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaotu Techedu -26.36% -37.79% -19.01% Chineseinvestors.com N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Gaotu Techedu beats Chineseinvestors.com on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Inc., a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams. It also offers admission courses for admission tests and interviews, including national-post graduate entrance examination, civil service examinations, and others; foreign language courses; overseas study related services; and courses to prepare and pass certain language exams for study abroad, such as IELTS and TOEFL. In addition, the company designs and develops course outlines, interactive courseware, practice exercises, and lesson notes; publishes reference books comprising Chinese dictionary, dictionary of idioms, and past exam questions for the college entrance examination; and develops, expands, and upgrades education-centric digital products and solutions, as well as learning apps. Further, it offers books and digitalized auxiliary learning tools, such as smart devices and translation pens; and online tutoring services. The company was formerly known as GSX Techedu Inc. and changed its name to Gaotu Techedu Inc. in June 2021. Gaotu Techedu Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Chineseinvestors.com

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. engages in the provision of Chinese language web-based real-time financial information. Its services include real-time market commentary, analysis, and educational-related services in Chinese language character sets, support services, consultancy services to smaller private companies considering becoming a public company, and advertising and public relation-related support services. The company was founded by Wei Wang on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in San Gabriel, CA.

