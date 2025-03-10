Contrasting DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) & Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS)

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) and Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DHI Group and Research Solutions”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHI Group $141.93 million 0.66 $250,000.00 $0.01 190.50 Research Solutions $48.21 million 1.95 -$3.79 million ($0.15) -19.20

DHI Group has higher revenue and earnings than Research Solutions. Research Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DHI Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

69.3% of DHI Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of Research Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of DHI Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Research Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for DHI Group and Research Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DHI Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Research Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

DHI Group currently has a consensus price target of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 175.59%. Research Solutions has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 90.97%. Given DHI Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe DHI Group is more favorable than Research Solutions.

Risk and Volatility

DHI Group has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Research Solutions has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DHI Group and Research Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHI Group 0.18% 9.21% 4.54% Research Solutions -8.41% -6.59% -1.96%

Summary

DHI Group beats Research Solutions on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DHI Group

(Get Free Report)

DHI Group, Inc. provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and various other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an online career community, which matches security-cleared professionals with employers in a secure and private environment to fill the jobs that safeguard its nation. It serves small, mid-sized, and large direct employers; staffing companies; recruiting agencies; staffing and consulting firms; and marketing departments of companies, as well as direct hiring companies. The company offers its products and services primarily through its direct sales force and agency partner channel. The company was formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to DHI Group, Inc. in April 2015. DHI Group, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

About Research Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides research cloud-based software-as-a-service software platform and related services to corporate, academic, government and individual researchers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides Discover platform that facilitates search discovery across virtually all scientific, technical, and medical (STM) articles available, including free basic search solutions and advanced search tools, which include the Resolute.ai and scite.ai products, a tools that allows for searching and identifying relevant research and find insights in other datasets adjacent to STM content, such as clinical trial, patent, life science and medtech regulatory information, competitor and technology landscape insights in addition to searching the customer’s internal datasets. The company also offers Article Galaxy, a solution that allows research organizations to load their entitlements, consisting of subscriptions, discount or token packages, and their existing library of articles. In addition, it provides Manage platform, a references solution that allows users to access the article inside the platform including setting up personal folders or team folders and allows researchers to markup and take notes on the articles in a supported browser on a desktop or tablet. Further, the company’s platform facilitates the sale of published STM content sold as individual articles. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

