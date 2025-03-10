Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,050 SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter worth $101,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $52.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $48.54 and a 12-month high of $60.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.07.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

