Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCKT stock opened at $8.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average is $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $935.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.03. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $28.73.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.30.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

