Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 349 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWS. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

IWS opened at $128.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $117.00 and a 12 month high of $140.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

