DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Stock Price Up 4.7% – Still a Buy?

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $152.99 and last traded at $153.95. 246,974 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 787,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 target price on shares of DaVita in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 115.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at $55,100,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,589,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,716,000 after buying an additional 275,284 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,946,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in DaVita by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 446,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,726,000 after acquiring an additional 240,126 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in DaVita by 298.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 239,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,888,000 after acquiring an additional 179,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

