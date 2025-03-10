Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 262,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,938 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up about 6.5% of Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $10,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,088,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 13,350.8% during the 4th quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 985,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,328,000 after acquiring an additional 978,212 shares during the period. Wealth Management Nebraska purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,097,000. Timonier Family Office LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,032,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1,034.0% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 566,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,165,000 after purchasing an additional 516,172 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $41.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.09 and a 52 week high of $44.61.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

