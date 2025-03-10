Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Position Lessened by Altiora Financial Group LLC

Altiora Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,521,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 8.2% of Altiora Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $37,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 62,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $26.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.80. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $27.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.88.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

