DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $178.08, but opened at $182.49. DoorDash shares last traded at $171.60, with a volume of 3,658,173 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on DASH shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DoorDash from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on DoorDash from $165.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.52.

DoorDash Stock Up 0.0 %

Insider Activity

The stock has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a PE ratio of 657.71 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.78 and a 200-day moving average of $165.90.

In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 15,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.11, for a total value of $3,102,063.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,840,596.70. This trade represents a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 8,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $1,651,200.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,208.90. This trade represents a 7.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 572,062 shares of company stock worth $101,051,440. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,323,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,501,000 after acquiring an additional 317,502 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 13.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,142,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,584,000 after buying an additional 1,645,186 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in DoorDash by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,153,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,160 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,395,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,616,000 after buying an additional 272,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,533,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,766,000 after purchasing an additional 700,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Stories

