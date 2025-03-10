Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 107.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 32.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 19,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 19.3% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on EIX. Guggenheim lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.54.

Edison International Stock Up 2.5 %

EIX stock opened at $56.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Edison International has a twelve month low of $49.06 and a twelve month high of $88.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.41. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 100.30%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Articles

