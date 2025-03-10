Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GDS Wealth Management boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 3,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 17,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $118.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $96.62 and a 12 month high of $134.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

