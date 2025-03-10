Everdome (DOME) Reaches One Day Volume of $269,154.92

Everdome (DOME) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 10th. One Everdome token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Everdome has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. Everdome has a total market capitalization of $3.59 million and approximately $269,154.92 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,339.62 or 1.02084892 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80,235.93 or 1.00699701 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Everdome Profile

Everdome’s genesis date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 91,138,701,659 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,985,148,315 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is Everdome (DOME)?Everdome (DOME) is a metaverse project aiming to create a hyper-realistic virtual environment, leveraging advanced 3D scanning and modeling technologies. Built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Everdome seeks to provide an immersive digital experience for users, brands, and creators.

Everdome aspires to establish a digital world that mirrors reality, enabling users to engage in interactive media, form new social connections, and interact with brands in innovative ways. The platform offers tools for creators to develop and monetize content, while brands can create interactive experiences to engage with next-generation audiences.

## What is Everdome (DOME) used for?

The DOME token serves as the native utility token within the Everdome ecosystem, facilitating various functions:

* **Access to Virtual Real Estate:** Users can utilize DOME tokens to acquire, trade, and develop virtual land within Everdome’s metaverse.

* **Transaction Medium:** DOME is used for purchasing goods and services within the virtual environment, including NFTs and other digital assets.

* **Incentives and Rewards:** Participants can earn DOME tokens through engagement in platform activities, content creation, and other contributions to the ecosystem.

## Who created Everdome (DOME)?

Everdome was founded by Robert Gryn, a Polish entrepreneur known for his involvement in the tech industry. The project has attracted investments from various partners, including a $10 million commitment from GEM Digital Partners Ltd.”

Everdome Token Trading

