Future Fund LLC Has $847,000 Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Future Fund LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,011 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 2.4% of Future Fund LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 2,038 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. SLT Holdings LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Argentarii LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,910,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Melius cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $100.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.97. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.89 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

