G2 Capital Management LLC OH Sells 2,223 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 398.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 996,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,132,000 after acquiring an additional 796,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $196,217,000. Constellation Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $182,162,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 32,116.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 480,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,643,000 after purchasing an additional 478,528 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,740,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,080,000 after purchasing an additional 460,808 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $315.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $271.54 and a 52 week high of $337.76.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

