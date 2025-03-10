Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Airbnb by 6,666.7% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total transaction of $98,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 172,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,211,941.90. This represents a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,772 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $37,191,215.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,067,139.08. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,054,509 shares of company stock valued at $290,940,989 in the last ninety days. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Baird R W raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Argus raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.48.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $134.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.76. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

