GAP Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GAP)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 20,337 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 35% compared to the typical daily volume of 15,094 put options.

GAP Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of GAP stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.59. The stock had a trading volume of 7,398,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,041,091. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. GAP has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $30.75.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.18. GAP had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GAP will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

GAP Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GAP shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday. Argus raised GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on GAP from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GAP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GAP

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder John J. Fisher sold 250,000 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $6,045,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,198,183.36. The trade was a 19.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

(Get Free Report)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.