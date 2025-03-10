Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $27.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 35.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GTES. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $19.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Gates Industrial has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.95.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 9.75%. Analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,442,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383,165 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Gates Industrial by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,523,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,450 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 1,185.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,363,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,187,000 after buying an additional 3,101,738 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 540.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,609,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,247,000 after buying an additional 3,046,064 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $56,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

