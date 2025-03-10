Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Invests $156,000 in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 13,160 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Sincerus Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 127,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after buying an additional 39,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $44.42 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.39 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.99 and a 200-day moving average of $43.71. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

