Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Genesco Stock Performance

Shares of GCO stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $303.81 million, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 2.41. Genesco has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $44.80.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $745.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.43 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Genesco will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Genesco news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $170,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,159.44. This represents a 8.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Genesco during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its position in Genesco by 1,627.4% during the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Genesco by 54.9% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Genesco during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genesco by 84.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

