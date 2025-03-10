GlobalData (LON:DATA) Releases Earnings Results

GlobalData (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 7.50 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. GlobalData had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 12.99%.

Shares of GlobalData stock opened at GBX 179.50 ($2.32) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58. GlobalData has a 12-month low of GBX 172 ($2.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 244 ($3.15). The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 189.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 197.69.

In other news, insider Michael Danson sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.52), for a total value of £3,900,000 ($5,041,365.05). Insiders own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of GlobalData from GBX 295 ($3.81) to GBX 300 ($3.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

GlobalData Plc is a leading data, insights, and analytics platform for the world’s largest industries. Our mission is to help our clients decode the future, make better decisions, and reach more customers.

GlobalData’s One Platform model is the foundation of our business and is the result of years of continuous investment, targeted acquisitions, and organic development.

