Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Has $618,000 Stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBIT. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 2.4 %

iShares Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $49.43 on Monday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $61.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.38.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

