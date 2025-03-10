Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) CFO Anil Doradla Sells 2,000 Shares

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) CFO Anil Doradla sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $36,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,639,405.80. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Anil Doradla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 7th, Anil Doradla sold 2,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $48,180.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $66,360.00.

Shares of GDYN traded down $1.65 on Monday, reaching $16.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,214. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 419.25 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average of $18.11.

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). Grid Dynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $100.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. 71.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

