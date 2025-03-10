Grok One Day Volume Tops $6.38 Million (GROK)

Grok (GROK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 10th. One Grok token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Grok has traded down 16% against the dollar. Grok has a market capitalization of $17.10 million and approximately $6.38 million worth of Grok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Grok alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82,578.72 or 1.00437239 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81,908.86 or 0.99622514 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Grok

Grok’s total supply is 6,596,446,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,320,723,100 tokens. The official website for Grok is www.grokcoin.meme. Grok’s official Twitter account is @grok.

Grok Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grok (GROK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Grok has a current supply of 6,596,446,345.79298599 with 6,320,722,345.79298599 in circulation. The last known price of Grok is 0.00263377 USD and is down -10.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $4,854,570.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.grokcoin.meme/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.