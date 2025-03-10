Heroes of Mavia Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (MAVIA)

Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. During the last seven days, Heroes of Mavia has traded 50.3% lower against the US dollar. One Heroes of Mavia token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Heroes of Mavia has a market capitalization of $5.50 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Heroes of Mavia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Heroes of Mavia

Heroes of Mavia launched on January 19th, 2024. Heroes of Mavia’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,619,195 tokens. Heroes of Mavia’s official Twitter account is @maviagame. Heroes of Mavia’s official website is mavia.com.

Heroes of Mavia Token Trading

Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Heroes of Mavia has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 55,824,806 in circulation.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Heroes of Mavia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Heroes of Mavia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Heroes of Mavia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

