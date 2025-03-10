Highland Peak Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Highland Peak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 208,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,400,000. Methanex accounts for approximately 5.7% of Highland Peak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Methanex by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Methanex by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 11,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in Methanex by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 11,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Methanex by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Methanex during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MEOH opened at $42.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.95. Methanex Co. has a 52 week low of $36.13 and a 52 week high of $56.43.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Free Report ) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. Methanex had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 4.41%. On average, analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.03%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MEOH. Barclays boosted their target price on Methanex from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Methanex from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Methanex from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Methanex from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Methanex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

