Insider Buying: Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN) Insider Purchases 12,859 Shares of Stock

Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN – Get Free Report) insider John Mullen acquired 12,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$9.52 ($6.03) per share, with a total value of A$122,417.68 ($77,479.54).
Qantas Airways Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,280.62, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42.
Qantas Airways Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. This is a boost from Qantas Airways’s previous Interim dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Qantas Airways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.67%.
Qantas Airways Company Profile
Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passengers and air freight, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs.
