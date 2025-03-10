Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Down 3.1% – Here’s What Happened

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $474.72 and last traded at $476.57. 18,714,329 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 34,793,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $491.79.
Invesco QQQ Trading Down 3.9 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $518.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $504.14. The company has a market cap of $297.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11.
Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
