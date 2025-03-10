Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Down 3.1% – Here’s What Happened

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $474.72 and last traded at $476.57. 18,714,329 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 34,793,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $491.79.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 3.9 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $518.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $504.14. The company has a market cap of $297.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,879,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478,188 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105,389 shares during the period. NWI Management LP increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 648,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648,000 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $679,936,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,337.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 828,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,470,000 after purchasing an additional 895,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

