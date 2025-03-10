Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.70, but opened at $7.27. Iris Energy shares last traded at $6.86, with a volume of 2,482,566 shares traded.

IREN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Iris Energy from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Iris Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.17.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. Iris Energy had a negative net margin of 17.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iris Energy Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IREN. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Main Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 1,059.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

