iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Altiora Financial Group LLC

Altiora Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $102,003,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,216,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,425,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $578.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $599.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $589.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $496.30 and a fifty-two week high of $616.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

