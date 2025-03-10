iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 89.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,385,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,195 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,099,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,052,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 236,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,078,000 after purchasing an additional 146,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 231,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,643,000 after purchasing an additional 12,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

EMB stock opened at $90.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.24. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $93.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.3856 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

