iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Raised by Midland Wealth Advisors LLC

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.2% of Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IWF opened at $378.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $404.52 and a 200-day moving average of $391.74. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $315.24 and a 12-month high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.