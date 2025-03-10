iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.37 and last traded at $72.26, with a volume of 15699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.50.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.54.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perbak Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,079,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,707,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,057,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 44.3% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 180,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,745,000 after buying an additional 55,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,252,000.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

