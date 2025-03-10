Isthmus Partners LLC Sells 365 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Isthmus Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 109,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 330,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,247,000 after acquiring an additional 36,341 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.28.
WSM stock opened at $188.83 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $117.13 and a one year high of $219.98. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.00.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 26.98%.
In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.76, for a total value of $9,349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 944,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,263,808.16. This trade represents a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $273,602.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,014,116.16. This trade represents a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
