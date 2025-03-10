Jocelyn Moore Sells 3,420 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) Director Jocelyn Moore sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $143,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,612 shares in the company, valued at $67,704. This trade represents a 67.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

DraftKings Trading Down 5.5 %

DKNG stock traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.24. The company had a trading volume of 14,543,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,604,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of -35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.06 and a 200 day moving average of $40.08. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.69 and a 12 month high of $53.61.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.35). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 48.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus set a $60.00 price objective on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DraftKings from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DraftKings from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on DraftKings from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.44.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after acquiring an additional 29,991 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth $28,028,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 120,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 26,164 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,175,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,470,000 after acquiring an additional 86,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,481,000 after acquiring an additional 350,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

