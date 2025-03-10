Keb Asset Management LLC Takes $248,000 Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Keb Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC now owns 675,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,434,000 after purchasing an additional 26,144 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 338,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,765,000 after purchasing an additional 16,710 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $218,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $67.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.92. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.02 and a 12 month high of $67.94.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

